Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,363. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.94 and its 200-day moving average is $547.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

