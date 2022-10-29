Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $972,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,836,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,133. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

