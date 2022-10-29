Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,833,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,314,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.