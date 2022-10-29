Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.8 %

Broadcom stock opened at $472.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

