Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.