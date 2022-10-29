Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.10 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

