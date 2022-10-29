Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 493.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Up 20.8 %
Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 95,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,589. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
About Sandfire Resources America
Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.
