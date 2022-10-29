Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.45 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and $1.92 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,748.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00115878 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,029,464.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

