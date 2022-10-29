Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €113.70 ($116.02) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €100.71.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

