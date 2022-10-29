Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, October 17th.

EPA SAF opened at €113.70 ($116.02) on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.71.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

