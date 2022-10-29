Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $3.93

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $81.92 million and approximately $112,150.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00018866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00135777 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00245662 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00065068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.76419836 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $112,111.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.