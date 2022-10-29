Safe (SAFE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114,371.00

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00018612 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $80.34 million and approximately $114,371.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00138143 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00065906 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.14041307 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $128,204.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

