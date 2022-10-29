Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 82,796 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.77% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $32,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 710,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

