Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,395 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.42% of MKS Instruments worth $81,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 634,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,405. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

