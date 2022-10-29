Royce & Associates LP Has $36.38 Million Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,230 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.57% of Franchise Group worth $36,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.84. 473,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.