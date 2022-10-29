Royce & Associates LP Acquires 123,149 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,149 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.74% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $8,739,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

