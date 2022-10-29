Royal Bank of Canada Trims Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $102.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

