Round Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $69,190.00 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $13.38 or 0.00064087 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $69,190.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.98 or 0.32036294 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

