Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.09-14.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.09-$14.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.71. The company had a trading volume of 758,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.39.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.