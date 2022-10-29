Robert W. Baird Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of TRU opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 98,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

