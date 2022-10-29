Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.19 million and $57,491.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

