Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target Raised to €26.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($23.78) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rexel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Price Performance

RXEEY opened at $18.26 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.