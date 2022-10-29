Reviewing Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Minerals and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $1.41 million 1.71 -$3.28 million N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Minerals and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.35%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -408.90% N/A -318.54% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Applied Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

(Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.