Retirement Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

