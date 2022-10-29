Retirement Group LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,062,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.