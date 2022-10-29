Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 21.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.5% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

