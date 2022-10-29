Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

