Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 492.9% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($34.69) to €36.00 ($36.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($28.57) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 226,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,013. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

