Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.53. 533,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,206. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $144.74 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

