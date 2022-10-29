Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $144.74 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 83,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

