Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $689.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.47) to GBX 499 ($6.03) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

