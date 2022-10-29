Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Up 550.0% in October

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWBYF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 722,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

