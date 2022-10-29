Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.4 %

RRGB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,403. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,810.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

