Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $95.08 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

