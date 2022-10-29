Raymond James Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$51.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.93.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.10.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

