Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $377.67 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $377.67 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,824,924,620 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

