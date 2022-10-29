Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 7.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
