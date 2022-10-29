Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $181,044.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Quantum has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $181,044.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,886.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00256402 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.47504471 USD and is down -23.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,004.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

