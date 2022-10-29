Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. HSBC dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.
Qualtrics International Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of XM stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.55. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 819,336 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
