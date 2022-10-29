Qtum Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.88 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $307.54 million and $45.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00014200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.43 or 0.07651056 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,389,210 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

