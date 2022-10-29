PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW) Short Interest Update

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRW. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

