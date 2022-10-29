PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.05.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
NYSE:PHM opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.