PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.05.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.