ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($7.04) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 3.9 %

PSM opened at €6.86 ($7.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.73. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of €15.55 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

