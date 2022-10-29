Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Prom has a total market cap of $92.31 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00026824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.58514679 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,286,486.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

