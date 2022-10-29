Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.18.

Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

