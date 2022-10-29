Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 148.08 ($1.79) on Friday. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 143.23 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of £27.01 million and a PE ratio of 493.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
