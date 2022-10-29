Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 148.08 ($1.79) on Friday. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 143.23 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of £27.01 million and a PE ratio of 493.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

