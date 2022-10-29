Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.50.

TSE:PD opened at C$97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$37.90 and a 52 week high of C$109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.75.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$299.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 11.5099996 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

