PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

PSK stock opened at C$21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.13. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$22.06.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

