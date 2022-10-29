PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.