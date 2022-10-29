Polygon Hits Market Capitalization of $8.18 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.18 billion and $388.17 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012460 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
